Man fined for mooring boat for weeks at Gosport pontoon with two-hour limit

A MAN has appeared in court for leaving his boat moored to a pontoon for weeks, despite there being a two-hour limit.

Raymond Langwell was prosecuted by Gosport Borough Council for leaving his yacht tied up to the landing stage at Hardway.

The 39-year-old appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court and admitted five charges of breaking the two-hour mooring limit and one charge of leaving his van parked on the public slipway for longer than the permitted two hours.

Langwell gave his address as his boat, Catchphrase.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, plus £300 towards council costs.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of the council, said: ‘We acted after complaints from residents that the boat was being tied up for very long periods.

‘A two-hour limit is needed so boats can come and go and there’s room for everyone to use the landing stage. Likewise, we need the slipway to be available.

‘We only took action after several informal conversations with this man, and two formal warnings, over a number of months.’

The council has withdrawn permission for Catchphrase to be moored under any circumstances. If it remains, officers will remove it.