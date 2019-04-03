Man found guilty of ‘violent and disturbing’ rape in Portsmouth

A man who stormed into a woman’s flat and raped her has today been found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Israel Olabode, 25, of St John’s Mews, Victoria Grove, Southsea, barged into the victim’s flat on October 5 last year after she had previously rejected his advances.

Armed with a kitchen knife he attacked and raped her. He then left the flat, leaving the victim with substantial injuries to her hand and cuts and bruises to her face.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of rape, unlawful wounding, assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Olabode will be sentenced on Friday, April 26.

Following the court hearing DI Johnstone said: ‘This was a particularly violent and disturbing rape.

‘Understandably this was a very traumatic ordeal for the victim; I would like to commend her on her bravery and courage, which has helped secure today’s guilty verdict. I hope this will help her to start to move forward with her life.

‘I would like to thank our specially trained officers from the Amberstone team who have supported the victims and worked hard to ensure this dangerous man is brought to justice

‘We encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 and speak with an officer in confidence.’