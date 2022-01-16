Nicholas James Turner, 32, of Western Drive, Shepperton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit.

He was stopped in Queen Street, Portsea, just before 9pm on Saturday after police noticed him riding a rental e-scooter ‘erratically’.

Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Overnight police tweeted that he was ‘he was struggling to walk in a straight line’ and that he had given a breathalyser reading of 79 – twice the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The e-scooter hire scheme in Portsmouth is run by Voi, and among the terms and conditions for anyone renting them is the requirement: ‘To not use a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, medication, or any other substance that may impair your ability to safely use a vehicle.’