Man found over the limit on rented Voi e-scooter in Portsmouth will appear in court

A MAN riding an e-scooter ‘erratically’ in Portsmouth has been given a date to attend court.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 4:31 pm

Nicholas James Turner, 32, of Western Drive, Shepperton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit.

He was stopped in Queen Street, Portsea, just before 9pm on Saturday after police noticed him riding a rental e-scooter ‘erratically’.

Overnight police tweeted that he was ‘he was struggling to walk in a straight line’ and that he had given a breathalyser reading of 79 – twice the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The e-scooter hire scheme in Portsmouth is run by Voi, and among the terms and conditions for anyone renting them is the requirement: ‘To not use a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, medication, or any other substance that may impair your ability to safely use a vehicle.’

Turner is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 31.