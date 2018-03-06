Man found stabbed in Portsmouth city centre

Have your say

A man was found in Portsmouth city centre last night after being stabbed in the legs.

The 36-year-old, from Southsea, was found outside Cornwallis House by Lake Road between 8pm and 8.50pm.

He had suffered stab wounds to his legs and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

His injuries were described as serious but are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Dave West said: ‘We’re appealing for the publics’ help to establish exactly what has happened.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an assault or any suspicious activity in the area around Lake Road last night.

‘If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers.”

