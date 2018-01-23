Man gives judge the thumbs-up after being sentenced for handling stolen goods

A DEFENDANT thanked a judge when he was given a suspended six-month prison sentence for handling stolen goods.

Mark Clutterbrook, 43, said he was pleased with the punishment he was handed down at Portsmouth Crown Court by recorder John Williams during sentencing.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to five counts of handling stolen items ranging from £1,000 to £10,000 at a previous hearing.

But fearing the worst at sentencing, Clutterbrook, of Vian Close, Gosport, admitted he was relieved when given a six-month prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months.

‘Thank you, I promise I won’t get into trouble ever again. I’m a different man now. It’s all down to my partner – she’s one in a million,’ he told the judge in a bizarre exchange while giving the thumbs-up.

Responding to Clutterbrook, Mr Williams said: ‘I really do hope so. I’m pleased to see the thumbs-up - it’s not often I get to see that.’

Clutterbrook had admitted to offloading items that were stolen from locations across Hampshire.

The stolen items included garden ornaments, power tools and expensive cycle bikes.

Clutterbrook was also given a rehabilitation order for 20 days and told to pay the court a surcharge of £115.