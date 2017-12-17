Man had ‘seriously degrading’ child abuse images at Portsmouth home

Have your say

A MAN was caught with more than 30 images of child abuse on his phone and computer.

Lee Irwin, 28, was living in Portsmouth when officers searched his home on November 20, 2016.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard he had 37 images and videos, with 20 of those rated at the worst grading. The children were aged nine to 11.

Irwin, of Foundry Road, Yapton, West Sussex, admitted three charges of having indecent images of children.

Judge David Melville QC imposed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years with sex offender treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He said: ‘These are seriously degrading offences.’

Judge Melville said it was ‘appalling’ that Irwin would look at the images for ‘considerable periods of time’.

Irwin has no previous and was ‘candid’ with probation.