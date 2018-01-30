Man has wallet stolen in Southsea by suspect who said they had knife

Have your say

A MAN had his wallet stolen in Southsea by a suspect who said they were carrying a knife.

Police are investigating the robbery which took place on Telephone Road.

The 64-year-old victim was walking when he was approached by a man who asked for his wallet.

The suspect said he had a knife but the victim did not see one.

The victim attempted to push the man away, but he was pushed over a wall and had his wallet taken which contained a £100 Debenhams gift card. The incident happened around 10.30pm on Sunday.

The suspect was white, in his 40s, 5ft 6ins and clean shaven.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180037061.