Man having 'psychotic episode' in Southsea threatens to stab stranger to death with screwdriver and calls police Nazis

A man having a drugs-fuelled ‘psychotic episode’ threatened to kill people in Southsea and racially abused police.

William Jones jumped out at a group of friends in Albert Road in January, brandishing a screwdriver and then followed them when they walked away.

When police tried to arrest him he became aggressive and accused them of being Nazis, a court heard.

Jones, of Outram Road in Southsea, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, affray and racially aggravated harassment. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing.

Prosecutor Beverly Cherrill told the court that the defendant jumped out at the victim and his two friends at about 9.30pm on January 25.

The 25-year-old told them: ‘Bring your big ones I will kill them all’.

When the three of them walked away Jones followed them and the police were called.

‘During the course of the police attempting to caution and arrest Mr Jones, he became very aggressive calling police “paedos” and “German Nazis”.

‘In the holding cell at the police station an officer of colour was spoken to aggressively by the defendant.

‘Another officer overheard this and arrested him for the racially aggravated offence.’

Defence barrister Howard Barrington-Clark said Jones is a ‘very, very academically bright young man’ but that his actions were ‘indefensible and inexcusable’.

He added that at the time of the offence Jones was not taking his medication seriously and this combined with alcohol led to his behaviour.

Judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘You were drunk, you were under the influence of Class A drugs and you were experiencing some sort of psychotic episode.

‘You stepped in front of two totally innocent people walking down the street. They genuinely felt that they were going to be stabbed with the screwdriver.’

He said the racial abuse of the police officer was a ‘serious aggravating factor’ and jailed him for 20 months.