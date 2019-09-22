Man hospitalised with life-threatening injuries as Sussex town centre is closed off by police

A TOWN centre in Sussex has been closed off by police after a man sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, a 32-year-old man was found with critical injuries in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, at around 1.50pm today.

Picture: PA

The Chichester Observer has reported that the man was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance.

Police have described his condition as life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team says police are looking for the driver of a light or silver coloured car that was seen nearby, who may have information that could help their investigation.

Police have closed off the area while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting Operation Fairford.

