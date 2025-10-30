Man in 60s sustains wounds to face following serious assault - police appeal launched
A 65-year-old man has been treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital after sustaining wounds to his cheeks following a serious assault at the junction of Clydebank Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth.
The incident happened on Wednesday, September 3 between 6pm and 7pm and the victim required stitches as a result.
The police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened including a man who was seen in the area at the time.
The man was described as white, 6ft tall, of reasonable build, with long light-brown hair, and he was seen wearing a green jacket, grey jogging bottoms, and bright blue trainers.
If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44250399428.