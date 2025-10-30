Man in 60s sustains wounds to face following serious assault - police appeal launched

A serious assault has left a 65-year-old requiring hospital treatment after sustaining wounds to his face.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 65-year-old man has been treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital after sustaining wounds to his cheeks following a serious assault at the junction of Clydebank Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth.

The police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that took place at the junction of Clydebank Road and Kingston Road, Portsmouth. | Hampshire Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 3 between 6pm and 7pm and the victim required stitches as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened including a man who was seen in the area at the time.

The man was described as white, 6ft tall, of reasonable build, with long light-brown hair, and he was seen wearing a green jacket, grey jogging bottoms, and bright blue trainers.