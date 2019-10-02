Man in CCTV identified after assault outside Portsmouth city centre kebab shop

Have your say

A man has been identified in connection with an assault outside a Portsmouth kebab shop following a police CCTV appeal.

Police released the image following an incident in which three 23-year-old men were assaulted by a group of four other men.

The victims received cuts and bruises with one of the men suffering from concussion.

The incident took place near Ali’s Kebabs on Commercial Road on Wednesday August 21 at about 3.15am.

Police have said the person identified is now ‘assisting with enquiries’.

A 17-year-old boy from Southsea was previously arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the assault is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190296665.