Man in court charged with arson at pub 10 years ago

A MAN has appeared in court charged over a fire at a pub 10 years ago.

The Granary pub in Whiteley Lane, in Titchfield, suffered severe damage in the blaze on January 12, 2008.

The fire happened just weeks after the pub made the small screen on a series hosted by celebrity TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Now Richard Bowman, 37, of no fixed address, has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court accused of arson.

He is charged with arson and is due in court again at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 11.

Portsmouth magistrates remanded him in custody until the crown court hearing next month.

He appeared in court on Thursday last week to answer the charge.