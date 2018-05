A MAN must pay £105 after twice assaulting a woman.

Benjamin Wheeler, 35, of Baldwins Lane, London, admitted two charges of assault by beating on February 9 and 10 in Purbrook Way, Havant.

He assaulted the same woman twice. Portsmouth magistrates imposed a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Magistrates took his pleas into account when sentencing.