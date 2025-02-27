Man in court over terrifying Gosport knife attack on bus and cars

A man has appeared in court over damaging cars and a bus with a knife following a terrifying attack in Gosport last month.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Charles Williams, 27, of Elmhurst Road in Gosport, was charged with affray, possession of a blade in public and 12 counts of criminal damage.

It followed an incident in Gosport on January 24 where a man was seen targeting cars and a bus, with a video of the incident being widely shared across social media.

During an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court, Williams was remanded into custody until the trial on July 22. No pleas were entered.

A previous statement from Hampshire Police said: “We received a number of calls from members of the public alleging that a man had used a knife to damage car tyres in the Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road areas, and that the man had also made efforts to damage passing cars and buses in Stoke Road.

“Officers attended and arrested a man in Stoke Road. He was initially conveyed to hospital for treatment to a hand injury, before being taken into police custody.”