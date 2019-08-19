Man, in his 50s, arrested after van crashes into M27 central reservation

A man in his 50s has been arrested after a van crash into the central reservation on the M27 this afternoon.

Police were called to the westbound slip road at junction 11 by Fareham shortly after 4pm today, where a Ford Connect van had hit the barrier.

One lane was blocked on the M27

One man was injured and was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said no other vehicles were involved.

He added that a man in his 50s had been arrested in connection with the crash.

Drivers queued back as far as the start of the A3(M) at Havant following the incident.

It comes after a lorry crossed the M3 motorway near Winchester earlier this afternoon and got stuck between the two carriageways.

Highways England said three lanes had been closed – two southbound and one northbound – and that drivers should expect delays of up to two hours.