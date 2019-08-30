Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in his home in Sussex

A man in a wheelchair was robbed at knife-point by a woman posing as a delivery driver.

The victim who lives in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, had agreed to take in a parcel for his neighbour.

Picture: PA

A woman came to deliver it at around 6pm on bank holiday Monday but when the victim let her into his flat she pulled out a knife and threatened the man.

READ MORE: Man robbed of his trainers by three boys while out walking on Isle of Wight

The thug demanded that the man hand over any money he had, stealing around £600 in cash from him before leaving.

The woman was described as around 30-years-old, white, 5’ 5”, of slim build, with dark shoulder-length hair and she was wearing knee-length black dress with a white pattern.

READ MORE: Young mum with newborn baby left scared after burglary at Portsmouth house

If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time or saw a woman matching this description please report online or call 101 quoting 1101 of 26/08.