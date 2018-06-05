Man injured in Gosport ‘targeted attack’

Have your say

THREE people have been arrested after a man was attacked in a ‘targeted’ assault.

A 30-year-old man turned up at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, in Bury Road, with ‘injuries consistent with an assault,’ a Hampshire police spokesman said.

He arrived at the hospital at 8.40pm and was treated for lacerations and bruising.

The spokesman said: ‘We believe that this was a targeted attack.’

He said a 36 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from the area have been arrested as part of police enquiries.

Both have been released from custody without charge, but remain under investigation.

A 28 year-old man from Petersfield has also been arrested and is in custody, police added.