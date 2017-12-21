Man is locked up for groping five women

Have your say

SEX offender Matthew Jones will be treated in a hospital after sexually assaulting five women and holding two others up at knife-point.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the 25-year-old groped the women – aged 16 to 30 – while walking along or when he was on his bike.

Now a judge has imposed a hospital order, sending Jones to be treated in a secure hospital until medics say he can be released.

Prosecutor James Kellam said: ‘On June 22 at around 10am (a woman) was walking in Havant when the defendant approached her, grabbed at her buttocks and slapped them. ‘He did the same thing to (another woman) the next day. Six days later whilst riding a bicycle he did the same thing to a lady.

‘The same day, still on his bicycle, (another woman) was victim of an identical attack.

‘On July 3 (another woman) walked past him, as she did so he knelt down and slapped her behind.

‘On July 4, another victim was walking along an underpass and was approached by the defendant who tried to grab her bag, produced a 6in kitchen knife and pointed it towards her before she ran off.

‘The same day he did an identical thing to another woman.’

Each of the women picked him out in an identity procedure, he added.

Jones admitted five charges of sexual assault, two attempted robberies and having a bladed article.

He has been in court five times for nine offences, including for three charges of sexual assault in 2013.

Mr Kellam said they were ‘of an identical character to this occasion’.

Two psychiatrists recommended he be treated in a secure hospital.

No details were given at the hearing about his diagnosis.

Jones, of no fixed address, carried out the attacks in Portchester and Havant.

He must sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.