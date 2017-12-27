Man is seriously assaulted after leaving Portsmouth pub

Have your say

A MAN was left with a broken nose after he was assaulted following an evening in a Portsmouth pub.

A 38-year-old was also left with a broken cheekbone after the attack in the early hours Saturday, December 23.

The assault took place in Magdalen Road in Hilsea, Portsmouth just after midnight, shortly after the victim left the Green Posts in London Road.

Witnesses say that they saw a group of four other men in the nearby area.

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44170496208.