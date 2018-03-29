Man is taken to hospital after being attacked by a gang in Gunwharf Quays tunnel

Have your say

POLICE have released these images after two men were assaulted in the tunnel linking Gunwharf Quays and The Hard.

Officers confirmed a 31-year-old was knocked unconscious and a 40-year-old was assaulted in an incident at about 1.30am today.

Two arrests have been made after the assault, which saw the 31-year-old man taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A 24-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

Meanwhile a 21-year-old man from Portsmouth who was also arrested has been released without charge.

Police are now looking to identify the three people pictured to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180115912, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.