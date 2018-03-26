Man jailed for killing Hampshire boy while ‘showing off’ in £1.2m Ferrari

THE owner of a car storage business has been jailed for 18 months for causing the death of a 13-year-old boy from Hampshire after he lost control while ‘showing off’ in a £1.2m Ferrari.

Matthew Cobden, of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of causing the death by careless driving of Alexander Worth.

The scene of the crash. PHOTO: Crown Prosecution Service/PA Wire COURTS_Ferrari_110539.JPG

He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

The trial heard the 39-year-old gave the youngster a ride in the Ferrari F50 at North Warnborough, Hampshire, but the car ‘accelerated uncontrollably’ and launched into the air, throwing the pair out of the vehicle as they were not wearing seatbelts.

Sentencing Cobden, Judge Keith Cutler said: ‘You decided to put your foot down, the Ferrari was unnecessarily in second gear, it could have been in first gear, and you put your foot down in order to cause a thrill for Alexander, you were showing off, that is the explanation for the accident and its consequences.

‘In accelerating such a powerful vehicle, you lost control of it.

Alexander Worth. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire PPP-180219-150657001

‘Your evidence was that while you were experienced in driving such cars, the surge of power took you by surprise.’

He added: ‘Nothing that this court can do can bring Alexander back to his mother and father and his family.

‘Nothing that I can do can properly reflect or compensate that loss of his life.’