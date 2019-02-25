Man jailed for six years after slashing teenager’s face with a beer glass in Hampshire bar

A MAN has been put behind bars after attacking an 18-year-old in a Hampshire bar, scarring him for life.

Philip Myles, 27, from Ipswich, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Philip Myles has been jailed. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The court was told how Myles launched into the vicious attack on his 18-year-old victim while at the Pitcher and Piano bar, in Colebrook Street, Winchester on February 15 last year.

The jury heard that when the victim fell to the floor Myles continued his attack, punching him in the face and at one point a witness reported him kicking the teenager in the head and ribs.

Myles was restrained by door staff and arrested.

Police staff investigator Michael Longmore said: ‘This was a vicious and unprovoked assault in a busy bar which has scarred the victim for life, not just physically but mentally too.

‘I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward following our media appeal and provided vital evidence that helped us to get this violent man behind bars.’

Myles was sentenced to six years in prison for the attack.