Man led away from Gosport bridge by police after concerns for his welfare

POLICE have successfully led a man away from a bridge in Gosport.

Officers were called to Haslar Bridge at 6.36pm yesterday after concerns were raised for the man’s welfare.

Coastguard rescue teams from Hill Head and Portsmouth and Southsea, and the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, were also called to the scene.

A spokesman for Hampshire police confirmed officers were able to lead the man away from the bridge.

If you’re going through a difficult time, you can call Samaritans for free, anonymously, on 116 123.