Man left fighting for his life after being attacked in Portsmouth

A 29-year-old has been left in hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in Portsmouth.

Detectives, who have arrested a 25-year-old Portsmouth man after the attack, are appealing for information and say the man is ‘in a critical condition’.

It happened just after 5.30pm yesterday at the junction of New Road and Lynn Road in Buckland.

Police say a man riding a push bike approached the victim outside The Stag pub.

The pair had a discussion before the victim was assaulted. The man then cycled off.

The victim, who is from Portsmouth, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

Det Insp David West said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone with witnessed this incident to come forward. There were lots of people in the area at the time of the incident so it is highly likely someone saw what happened.

‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.’

The 25-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in police custody.

Anyone with information can contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Grow.