Man left with arm and head injuries after thugs attack him with wood in Havant town centre

A MAN has been left with head and arm injuries after he was attacked by a trio of thugs armed with wood.

The 53-year-old victim was targeted in West Street, near Havant town centre, between 8.30pm and 9.40pm on Monday.

West Street, in Havant. Picture: Melanie Leininger

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after three men approached him and assaulted him.

Police have given descriptions of the three men, who were all riding mountain bikes.

The first man is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, aged 18 to 19 years, of large build, with short dark brown hair and a thin dark moustache.

The victim described the other two men as white, about 17 years old, about 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short mousey brown hair.

The two men were also wearing a waterproof parker-style jackets with grey fluffy lining on the hood.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190368266.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.