Man left with broken jaw after late night attack outside restaurant in Hampshire

A man was left with a broken jaw after being attacked outside a restaurant.

The assaulted happened between midnight on Saturday and 2am on Sunday in Canute Road in Southampton.

The assault happened outside the Mango Thai restaurant. Picture: Google Maps

The victim was attacked outside the Mango Thai restaurant and he suffered a suffered broken jaw.

Police have launched an appeal and are asking for witnesses to contact them.

In a post on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man we are looking to trace as part of our enquiries is described as black, with short black, curly hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a beige top.

‘Can you help?

‘If you saw what happened or know who is involved, please call 101 and quote 44190329023.’

