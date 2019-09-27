Man left with concussion after late night attack near Portsmouth kebab house

A late night assault near a city centre kebab house has left a man with a concussion.

The attack happened close to Ali’s Kebab in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, at around 3.15am on Wednesday.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Three 23-year-old men were assaulted near to the takeaway by a group of four other males.

The attack resulted in them suffering cuts and bruising, while one of the victims was also left with a concussion.

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist their enquiries.

The assaulted happened near Ali's in the city centre. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘This took place in a busy area with people passing through, so we would also ask anyone else who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch with police.’

A 17-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190296665.

Police believe this man may have information that can assist their enquiries. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.