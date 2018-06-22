Man left with fractured eye socket after row with fellow dog walker in Gosport

Have your say

A MAN was left with a fractured eye socket after getting into a row with a fellow dog walker about his unleashed pet.

The incident happened in Gosport on Monday evening.

Officers were called at 9.30pm after a dog walker was assaulted by another man.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The victim, a 55-year-old man, from Gosport, was walking his dog on The Esplande, near the Millennium Timespace sundial, when he asked another dog walker if he could put his dog on a lead, police said.

‘The man refused and after some pushing and shoving, he punched the victim in the face, fracturing his left eye socket.’

The attacker was 6ft tall, white, of an athletic build, with short, cropped, dark hair. He was wearing light-coloured shorts, a red t-shit and round glasses. His dog is described as a brown terrier-type breed and was wearing a brown harness.

Police are now urging anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180228137, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.