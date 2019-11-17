Man left with knife wounds after assault in flat in Hilsea

A MAN has been taken to hospital with knife wounds after an assault this morning.

Police were called to a flat in Arras Road in Hilsea just before 6.30am this morning.

A man with knife wounds to his shoulder and back was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm we are investigating after a serious assault on a man in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

‘It happened at a flat in Arras Road just before 6.30am this morning (Nov 17).

‘The man has been left with knife wounds to his shoulder and back and is being treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘Officers believe all the people involved know each other and there is no danger to the wider community.

‘No arrests have been made at this stage.’