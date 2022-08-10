Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s was reportedly assaulted after he checked on the welfare of a woman, who was believed to be involved in an altercation with another man, outside of a bar on Lodge Road, Southampton.

The incident occurred on that road between 9.30pm and 9.40pm on Saturday, August 6.

Whilst attempting to separate the two men, the woman was also assaulted during the altercation.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The man in his 20s suffered serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing facial injuries and later attended Southampton General Hospital.

Detective Constable Simon Wyeth, said: ‘This was a particular nasty attack on a member of the public who simply wanted to ensure that a woman wasn’t at risk of violence or abuse after witnessing what they believed to be a domestic altercation.

‘We are aware that three people are reported to have come to the man’s aid after being assaulted.

‘We are particularly keen to speak with them as part of our enquiries. If this was you, we would implore you to come forward, it could prove vital information and aid our investigation.

‘If you were in the area at the time, if you witnessed the incident or if you perhaps have mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to or the incident itself, please contact us.”