Man left with suspected life changing injuries after stabbing outside Portsmouth pub

A MAN was stabbed in a frenzied attack outside a Portsmouth pub leaving him with suspected life changing injuries.

The 25-year-old from Portsmouth was attacked in Temple Street, outside The Mars pub, around midnight last night.

The victim suffered a ‘number of stab wounds’ and was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The community will notice a police presence in the area today while officers conduct their enquiries.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190294669.