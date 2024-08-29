Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 50s has gone missing leaving family and police "concerned" for his welfare.

Neil Youngs, 57, of Sandown, disappeared at roughly 4pm yesterday afternoon (August 28). He was last seen in Culver Parade.

Neil Youngs, 57, of Sandown, Isle of Wight, has gone missing. | Hampshire police

“Officers and Neil’s family are concerned for his welfare and are now turning to the community for help,” police said.

“If you think you’ve seen him since he went missing, or think you might know where he is, please contact 999, quoting the reference number 44240369620.”

Neil is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, stocky and bald. He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and a dark blue t-shirt.