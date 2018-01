Have your say

MAGISTRATES have banned a man from contacting a woman for two years.

Lee Selway, 45, of Winnham Drive, Fareham, admitted harassing the woman by leaving voice mails and sending her text messages between February 10 and April 30.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities, and 40 hours’ unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £450 prosecution costs.