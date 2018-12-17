Man must pay officers

A MAN who threw stones at a police officer has been ordered to do 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Sam Higgins, 20, of Rossgate, Hemel Hempstead, admitted the assault in Portsmouth on October 15.

He also admitted damaging a police van and body-worn video camera. Higgins also admitted damaging a letter box and back gate at an address in Southsea.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order. A restraining order bans him from contacting three people and going to two addresses. He must pay the police officer £50 compensation.

He must pay another police officer £25 compensation after using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.