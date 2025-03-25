Man named and charged over sex act in Portsmouth park and assault on police
The incident at Bransbury Park, Eastney, took place around 11.30am on Monday March 24 that allegedly saw an altercation with members of the public and police.
Now police have said Fabian Henry, 21, of Bierton Road in Aylesbury, has been issued a summons to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 4 August to face charges of exposure, two counts of common assault, and assault a constable in the execution of their duty.
A force spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 11.35am on Monday (24 March) to reports a man was exposing and inappropriately touching himself on Locksway Road in Southsea. It was also reported that he was behaving in an aggressive manner towards members of the public.
“Officers attended and located a 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, at Bramsbury Park, who was arrested on suspicion of exposure, common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and outraging public decency.
“He has been conditionally bailed until Tuesday 24 June and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”