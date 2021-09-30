Man on roof of Portsmouth building is being attended by police responding to concerns for his welfare
POLICE are currently talking with a man on a roof of a building in Portsmouth.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:24 pm
Officers were called out at 12.12pm this afternoon following reports of concern for the welfare of the man.
Read More
Read MoreArrest made as Gosport man, 29, released under investigation following dwelling ...
The report said that the man was on a roof of a building at the junction of Butcher Street and St. George’s Square.
Officers have attended and are currently on-scene.