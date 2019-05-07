Man remanded in custody to appear at court over burglary offences in Gosport and Fareham

POLICE have charged a man in connection with a spate of burglaries thought to be worth £100,000 – with him remanded in custody due to appear at court.

Daniel Bryan Thornton, 35, of St Michael’s Road, Park Gate, has been charged with six offences of burglary in relation to a number of break-ins.

The burglaries took place on Gordon Road in Curdridge in November 2018 and two properties on Gaylyn Way in Fareham during the same month.

The other incidents happened on Clayhall Road in Gosport in March this year, Lower Spinney in Fareham in the same month and Ranvilles Lane in Fareham during April.

In addition he has been charged with an offence of acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Thornton was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.