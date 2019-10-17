Man robbed at knifepoint after row outside Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN has been robbed of his phone and watch at knifepoint after an ‘altercation’ outside a Portsmouth nightclub.

Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was targeted after a row involving a group of men and women near Astoria in Guildhall Walk.

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The man was threatened with a kitchen knife and sustained minor injuries in the robbery, which occurred at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Spinnaker Tower could be painted a different colour again as sponsorship deal with Emirates comes to an end

Hampshire Constabulary has called for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190368730.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Portsmouth MP is named ‘Politician of the Year’ at newspaper awards