Man robbed at knifepoint near Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth

A MAN was robbed at knifepoint near a cemetery in Portsmouth.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was walking north along George Street, near Kingston Cemetery, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The robbery happened near Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Google Maps

He was heading towards New Road when he was approached from behind by a man with a knife.

The man demanded the victim hand over his rucksack, which contained some wireless headphones and a Samsung tablet.

He is described as being:

- Aged between 17 and 24 years

- 5ft 11ins tall

- Spoke with an English accent

- Wearing black puffer style jacket, with writing on the upper right side of the chest and with the hood up

- Wearing dark trousers

- Black scarf over his face

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a man matching this description in this area to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190441614.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org