Man’s handcuffed body found in River Itchen months after he was detained by Hampshire police

A MAN'S handcuffed body has been found in a river more than two months after he was detained by police.

An internal review has been launched following the discovery of the man's body on Sunday.

The body was found in the River Itchen

The 22-year-old had run off from police on January 12, police said. His body was found at around 6.20pm in the River Itchen at Woodmill.

The BBC reported he was about to be searched for drugs when he fled and faced being arrested.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 6.19pm on Sunday, after the body of a man was located in the River Itchen at Woodmill, Southampton.

‘Identification has now taken place and we can confirm that the body is of a 22-year-old man from Southampton.

‘We can confirm that he was handcuffed, having been detained by police in Southampton on 12 January.

‘Initial enquiries suggest the body had been in the water for some time.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

‘An internal review is ongoing and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’