Man seriously injured after being attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Hampshire

Have your say

A MAN suffered a serious injury after being attacked by a dog.

The incident happened in Ellis Road in Southampton at around 5pm on Sunday.

Picture: PA

The victim, who is 54-years-old, went to stroke the Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was being walked off a lead by a man and a child.

The dog jumped up and bit the man’s ear, causing a serious injury.

READ MORE: Former soldier who attacked paedophile in prison is jailed for abusing two girls

The owner of the dog then left scene.

He is described as being:

White

- Aged 60

- Medium build

- Medium length brown hair

- Brown/grey beard

READ MORE: Home closed down after months of mayhem

The dog is described as:

- Blue/grey coloured Staffy

- Large, approx. 32KG

- Appeared to be an older dog as was slightly grey in the face

If you have any information that could help, please call police on 101 and quote 44190274885.