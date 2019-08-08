Man seriously injured after being attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Hampshire

A MAN suffered a serious injury after being attacked by a dog.
The incident happened in Ellis Road in Southampton at around 5pm on Sunday.
The victim, who is 54-years-old, went to stroke the Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was being walked off a lead by a man and a child.
The dog jumped up and bit the man’s ear, causing a serious injury.
The owner of the dog then left scene.
He is described as being:
White
- Aged 60
- Medium build
- Medium length brown hair
- Brown/grey beard
The dog is described as:
- Blue/grey coloured Staffy
- Large, approx. 32KG
- Appeared to be an older dog as was slightly grey in the face
If you have any information that could help, please call police on 101 and quote 44190274885.