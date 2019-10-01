Man set to go on trial for murder of missing mother of five who spent time living in Portsmouth

THE trial is due to begin of a man charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-five who spent time living in Portsmouth.

Ben Lacomba, 39, denies the murder of Sarah Wellgreen, 46, who was last seen in New Ash Green, Kent, on October 9 last year.

Ms Wellgreen, of New Ash Green, has not been in touch with her family and police say there have been no new transactions on her bank account or credit cards.

Lacomba, also of New Ash Green, was arrested in October last year before being released on bail, but was arrested again two months later and charged with killing Ms Wellgreen, who divided her time between living in Portsmouth and Kent.

Her disappearance led to searches by police and volunteers.

The trial at London's Woolwich Crown Court is set to last six weeks.

