Man shot his ex's dog four times in the head and left it for dead in Hampshire

A MAN who shot his ex-partner’s dog in the head four times with an air rifle and left the animal for dead has been banned from keeping pets for 10 years.

Simon James Hancock, 37, of Terrier Close, Hedge End, dumped the seriously injured pooch in scrub land close to his home.

Jet, the Lakeland terrier, was shot four times in the head. Picture: RSPCA

Jet, who was just 15 months old at the time, spent five days collapsed in the woodland after being shot in the head four times before being found by a member of the public who rushed it to a vet.

The stricken Lakeland Terrier was found with thousands of fly eggs around the pellet holes.

Jet’s microchip details identified Hancock’s former partner as the owner, and investigations by the animal charity RSPCA began.

An air rifle found in Hancock’s home was examined by forensics and it was accepted that it was the weapon used to shoot the animal, although he claimed it had been dumped on his doorstep the same morning as the search warrant.

Jet when he was receiving treatment. Picture: RSPCA

Hancock denied shooting Jet and instead claimed a friend named Paul - who he said he has since been unable to trace and didn’t know his surname - was given Jet after it is claimed the young terrier bit his ex-partner’s daughter.

RSPCA Inspector Graham Hammond said: ‘Jet was treated in a shockingly brutal manner, being shot in the head four times, then dumped while still alive but horrendously injured.

‘You cannot begin to imagine the suffering this dog went through during the five days he was left alone and injured.

‘Thankfully he has survived and has made a very good recovery. He’s such a happy, friendly dog who loves everyone he meets. It’s amazing to see him thriving in his lovely new home.’

Jet was shot four times in the head with an air rifle. Picture: RSPCA

‘More than £5,000 was spent on veterinary care due to the complicated location of the pellets. He was very touch-and-go at times and he lost hearing in one ear because an ear canal had to be removed. His vision has also been affected.’

Hancock has been found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering and has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours community service and pay £1,621.90 in costs.

A picture of Jet. Picture: RSPCA