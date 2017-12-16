‘Man slapped woman’s face’

A SOLDIER has admitted assaulting a woman by pinning her down and slapping her in the face.

Bombardier Michael Kamputa, 35, of Dieppe Crescent, Hilsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Proseutor Marie Fittall said Kamputa ‘pinned her to the bed and slapped her to the face a number of times’.

When she went to get a phone to call for help, Kamputa pushed her back to the bed.

The woman suffered pain in her shoulder and bruising to her arm.

Kamputa, who has no previous convictions, admitted assault by beating and was given a 12-month conditional discharge with costs to pay.

He assaulted the woman on November 21.

His sergeant major said he was a ‘committed soldier’.