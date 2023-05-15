News you can trust since 1877
Man smashes vodka bottles on floor and knocks over trolleys of flowers in Aldi in Portsmouth

A man smashed vodka bottles in a Portsmouth Aldi store after staff members challenged him whilst he was trying to steal them.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:02 BST

Hampshire police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident at Aldi, Southampton Road, North Harbour.

At some time between 6.45pm and 7pm on April 15, a man entered the store, picked up a number of bottles of vodka and walked through the till area. Police say when he was challenged by staff, he smashed the bottles on the floor and fled the shop, knocking over two trolleys of flowers as he went.

If you have any information about this man, please call the police on 101 quoting 44230148528.

The police would like to speak to this man following an incident at Aldi, Southampton Road, Portsmouth.The police would like to speak to this man following an incident at Aldi, Southampton Road, Portsmouth.
