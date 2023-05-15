Hampshire police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident at Aldi, Southampton Road, North Harbour.

At some time between 6.45pm and 7pm on April 15, a man entered the store, picked up a number of bottles of vodka and walked through the till area. Police say when he was challenged by staff, he smashed the bottles on the floor and fled the shop, knocking over two trolleys of flowers as he went.