Man spotted being arrested in Portsmouth street with knife due in court
Yesterday afternoon (29 July) around 4.40pm, officers stopped and searched a man in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. During the stop search, a knife was seized by police.
Police were spotted circling the suspect before he was carted off into a police van as locals watched on. Now police have told The News a man has been charged and is due in court over the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Jayden Mutange, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (30 July).”