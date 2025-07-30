Man spotted being arrested in Portsmouth street with knife due in court

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:09 BST
A man was allegedly caught with a knife after a street stop search by police.

Police arrest Jayden Mutange in Kilmiston Closeplaceholder image
Police arrest Jayden Mutange in Kilmiston Close | Supplied

Yesterday afternoon (29 July) around 4.40pm, officers stopped and searched a man in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. During the stop search, a knife was seized by police.

Police were spotted circling the suspect before he was carted off into a police van as locals watched on. Now police have told The News a man has been charged and is due in court over the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Jayden Mutange, 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (30 July).”

