A film crew worker has been stabbed in the neck at a Warner Bros Studio movie set, it has been reported.

Hertfordshire Police said they were called to reports of an incident at the production site in Leavesden at around 12.30pm on Wednesday and that a man with a neck injury was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Warner Bros Studio in Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Maps

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and ‘it is believed the two men are known to each other’, the police spokesman said.

It is understood the incident took place on the set of The Witches - which will star Anne Hathaway, according to the Mirror.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman last night said: ‘Police were called at around 12.35pm today to reports of an incident at Warner Bros studio production facility in Leavesden.

‘One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

‘A second man, who is 54, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

‘It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.’

The Hertfordshire Mercury reported that a spokesperson for Warner Bros Studio said: ‘I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter.’

The site has been used for shoots by major US studios and for independent British feature films and TV shows including Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace and the Harry Potter series.