Man stabbed in Portsmouth drug-related street attack

A MAN was repeatedly stabbed in a drug-related attack, police have said.

The 28-year-old victim, of no fixed address, needed stitches after the incident on Friday, April 6 at 5.15pm.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service called police after responding to the stabbing outside Sarah Robinson House, in Queen Street, Portsea.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but later released with no further action, a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.

She said: ‘We believe this to be drugs related.’

Officers have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and are looking for CCTV that may have captured the attack.

Call police with information on 101 quoting 44180126539.