Man stabbed in the hand trying to stop robber stealing his tools

A man was stabbed in the hand as he tried to stop a man from stealing tools from his van.

The 20-year-old was approached by a man holding a knife as he was by his Ford Transit in Ellisfield Road, in Havant, at about 11.30pm last night.

The victim tried to grab hold of the knife but was cut on his hand.

The suspect, who had demanded the tools in the van, ran off without taking anything.

Police said the victim needed surgery on his hand.

The man with the knife was white, in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins and of a stocky build.

He was wearing a black Nike hooded top, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and burgundy coloured trainers.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area that evening.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44180043326.