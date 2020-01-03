Man steals 22.5-tonne truck while drunk and drives it round Hampshire port

Have your say

A man has been banned from the roads after stealing and drink-driving a 22.5-tonne truck at a port in Hampshire.

Bjorn Gravir Bratas, 28, of Kviteseid, Norway, was arrested at Southampton dockyard at about 4.30am on New Year’s Eve after stealing a new Caterpillar articulated haul truck and driving it after drinking.

He was stopped by security staff while using the vehicle to leave dockyard four.

Police charged him with driving while unfit through drink and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

READ MORE: Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

On New Year’s Day Bratas pleaded guilty at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £1,845, as well as £200 in court costs.

The truck after it was stopped at Southampton port. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Twitter

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Last month officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police carried out Operation Holly, their Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

READ MORE: Ibiza drug smuggler caught in Portsmouth with four kilos of ‘almost full purity’ cocaine

Between December 1 and January 1, officers carried out breath tests, drugs tests and field impairment tests at every opportunity.